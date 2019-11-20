While Daymond Monteith lauds the 100th anniversary of Mills Elementary, the Klamath Falls City Schools operations director also knows well how the school, one of four in the district that is at or near the century mark, needs extensive upgrades.
“That’s true across the board,” Monteith said on Monday night, of city schools at the primary level within the district.
“You think about other industries … how well could other industries do present day work in a facility that’s 100 years old that maybe hasn’t had real significant upgrade?” Monteith said. “How well would a hospital do present day work in a 100-year-old facility.”
A survey and study commissioned through a state grant by Klamath Falls City School District aims to find out just what the priorities of the community are when it comes to how schools should be structured – whether K-8 or otherwise – and where they are located in the years to come.
Susan Miller, associate director of Cooperative Strategies, a Colorado-based firm, shared the results of the survey with administrators, parents, and staff Monday night.
The survey is one part of a three-tiered study funded by a $25,000 state of Oregon grant that helps ensure the district has a 10-year facilities plan.
Miller said the district has a lot of options, anything from starting over and building new buildings to conducting major renovations, consolidations based on enrollment projections, as well as redistricting the boundaries of the city school district.
“We need to be thinking forward, not just what we’ve done in the past,” Miller said.
The district’s four elementary schools – Conger, Mills, Pelican and Roosevelt – are what Miller calls legacy buildings and at a point where future plans need to made.
“Legacy buildings are about 100 years old or more,” Miller said. “These buildings that you all have are actually ones that were built at a time to stand the test of time. They just are able to kind of gracefully age and still be able to service your community, unlike some of the buildings that we see in a lot of different school districts that are responding to the Baby Boomers of the ‘50s and ‘60s.”
Miller said it’s a “Catch-22,” however, to have buildings that sturdy without the innovations of new technology.
“They were built to last, but are they built to last another 100 years?” she added.
“Are they built to last another 20 years from where they are right now? So that’s what we need to be talking about.”
Discussing changes
One-hundred-sixty-five people took the preliminary survey, some 70% of which were not part of administration or staff.
Miller found that 82% of respondents were open to the idea of re-configuring schools, including from the current K-5 to a K-8 structure.
If the cost of renovating an old building is more than half of the cost to build a new facility, 74% of respondents said, build it.
Respondents to the survey were fairly open to the idea of consolidating schools, with 28% strongly agreeing and 26% agreeing, with 15% neutral and 15% disagreeing.
Miller emphasized that making changes to school configurations can be a prime opportunity to create a magnet school or implement new programs such as an enhanced Science Technology Engineering Mathematics (STEM) and Science Technology Engineering Arts Mathematics (STEAM) focus.
Miller said a number of respondents were interested in maintaining current needs of buildings in the meantime.
“The drop-off pickup areas seemed to be a very big comment,” Miller said. “A lot of people kind of chimed in on that one.”
Miller shared reasons for some of these respondents’ opinions and how some of these concepts could work in real time for the district.
Improvements
Space is a concern for many of the schools, especially at Roosevelt Elementary, which is nearing 100 years old, and where there are 383 students enrolled, according to the survey.
“It’s capacity is about 261,” Miller said. “It’s maxed, and you would know that better than I would, whoever is at Roosevelt.
Conger Elementary has 402 students enrolled, and at near 100% of its capacity of 404 students.
If the district chose to move forward and rebuild one of the elementary schools, using Conger Elementary as an example, Miller said it would cost about $17.4 million with no bells or whistles added.
“That’s not changing the configuration or saying we need more or less, just what would it cost us right now to replace the same square footage,” Miller said.
To date, Miller said there is $636,000 in needed upgrades at Conger Elementary alone for one full school year.
“None of our elementary schools have any air conditioning,” Monteith said. “When you think about updating to where you have a climate-controlled building, you could spend $600,000.”
Also floated was the concept of consolidating two of the elementary schools – Mills and Roosevelt.
The study also looks at enrollment projections for the next decade and how facilities can meet needs of those projections.
Another idea shared was to reconfigure grades to include K-2 and 3-5, or change to K-8 and change course from a middle school educational structure.
“There’s just a lot of ways to do it,” said Mike Herron, who serves as a safety officer for the district.
All concepts are being weighed in light of enrollment projections at the district.
“We have the current enrollment at about 1,380 kiddos (for primary grades), and projected enrollment is looking at going down slightly,” Miller said. “Not significantly but you’re still in a slight decline. We’re not looking at a robust baby boom again.”
No actions were taken at the Monday meeting, which was not an official school board meeting. The board held a public work session Tuesday night where members also heard a presentation on the survey results.
Miller will share a presentation to the board in December, and prepare a report by Dec. 31.