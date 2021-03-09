Klamath Falls City School Board hired a new superintendent on Monday evening, with board members voting unanimously to hire Texas native Keith Brown for the role.
Brown, 54, was selected last week to negotiate a compensation agreement with city schools, and was initially one of 14 applicants for the position.
Brown visited Klamath Falls last month, participated in a virtual online forum with local residents and participated in an interview with Klamath Falls City School board members. He also toured the district and met with city school employees.
He emphasizes every child can learn and said he will spend his first few months in Klamath Falls developing relationships in the local community.
Brown comes to the district with 17 years experience as a superintendent in Texas. In 2013, he was named Texas Association of School Boards Superintendent of the Year in Texas. He also served as a principal, teacher, and coach throughout 27 years in education. He is a doctoral candidate at Texas A&M University, and holds a Mastersof Science degree in Commerce.
Superintendent Paul Hillyer will retire on June 30 but will continue in the role until then.