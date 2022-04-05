Leonard Super helps place a sign that reads, "Genocidal Murderer" over the Kit Carson sign along the northbound lane of Crater Lake Parkway at Kit Carson Park in Klamath Falls as part of a protest pushing for the park to be renamed on Nov. 24, 2021.
Kit Carson Park in Klamath Falls will be named Eulalona Park after the former Indigenous village in the basin.
The Klamath Falls City Council approved the name change at its April 4 meeting.
The council voted 4-0 to pick Eulalona over three other finalists — Sunshine Park, Discovery Park and Yadenite Park. The latter is a unique strain and sometimes glossy type of rocks and stones found in the Klamath basin. A local trailhead is also named Eulalona.
The council voted in January to rename Kit Carson Park.
Carson was a 19th century frontiersman, fur trapper and U.S. Army officer who led battles against Native American tribes and expeditions through Oregon and other Western states.
Carson’s folklore persona has been increasingly linked to Indian massacres and mistreatment including the killings of the Klamath people in 1848.
There have been scores of statues, parks, streets and schools renamed across the U.S. as progressives as well as Indigenous and African American push against memorializing Confederate generals, former slave owners and those who persecuted Indians and others.
There was limited council debate on the name change and there were no public comments made.
In February, the city asked the public for potential names for the renamed park. They were 399 names submitted by the public. Other suggested names of the park included Pelican, Crater Lake, Winema, Hot Springs, Maklak and Fermin.
There were a number of suggestions from conservatives and those who did not want the park name changed. They proposed keeping the park’s name or naming it after former President Donald Trump or more derisive names such as Woke Park, White Guilt and Snowflake Park.
Other residents suggested naming the park after Soviet revolutionary Vladimir Lenin or Pussy Galore — a character from a James Bond movie.
The council will finalize the renaming at its next meeting. Efforts to rename the park were made by an equity task force established by the city in 2020. City staff began working on the potential name change last year.
It will cost the city as much as $5,000 to rename the park and install new signage.