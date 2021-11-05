City parks board asks for input on possibly renaming Kit Carson Park Nov 5, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email × Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now! Kit Carson Park sign in Klamath Falls, on Aug. 25, 2021. Staff photo by Arden Barnes / Report for America Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Klamath Falls Parks Advisory board seeks community input on a request to change the name of Kit Carson Park.Interested parties can have their voice hard via email, postal mail or in person. The first question of the survey is "Should the park be renamed?"Take the survey online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2BFH3BB or email admin@klamathfallscity or mail to Parks Advisory Board, 500 Klamath Ave., Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Written comments should state if they are opposed or in favor of a name change, as well as additional fedback. Include your name, address and ZIP code.Responses will be accepted through Dec. 1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Email Parks Advisory Board Community Input Post E-mail Computer Science City Kit Carson Park Name Interested Party Tweets by HeraldandNews Trending Woman charged with homicide after infant daughter dies of fentanyl overdose Two indicted on felony charges related to illegal marijuana operation Family of Macdoel man who died in landscaping accident plan legal action Two calves found dead in Bly area, one confirmed killed by wolves Migrant Oregon weed workers face threats amid illegal boom Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Aggie Sports Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Video Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Cardinals Updated 6 hrs ago Check out some of the top performances from Green Bay's 24-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 28 in Week 8 of the NFL season at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. 1:29 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over Washington Updated 6 hrs ago Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over Washington 1:29Updated 6 hrs ago 1:29 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over Washington Updated Nov 4, 2021 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over Washington 1:29Updated Nov 4, 2021 0:11 Rogue Pack wolves: October 2021 Oct 25, 2021 Rogue Pack wolves: October 2021 0:11 Oct 25, 2021 1:07 Governor Brown visits Bly Fire camp Jul 28, 2021 Governor Brown visits Bly Fire camp 1:07 Jul 28, 2021 2:27 Tim and Dee McCarley return home Jul 13, 2021 Tim and Dee McCarley return home 2:27 Jul 13, 2021 1:23 Watch now: Packers add talent on both sides of the ball with deep draft class Updated Nov 3, 2021 Watch now: Packers add talent on both sides of the ball with deep draft class 1:23Updated Nov 3, 2021 MaxRead Businesses Klamath-Spine-Rehab Premier Care Dental EcoSolar and Electric Trending now Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman charged with homicide after infant daughter dies of fentanyl overdoseTwo indicted on felony charges related to illegal marijuana operationFamily of Macdoel man who died in landscaping accident plan legal actionPear Street residents think there's a ghost in the basementLooking Back: This week in Klamath Basin historyTwo calves found dead in Bly area, one confirmed killed by wolvesMigrant Oregon weed workers face threats amid illegal boomKellstrom, Scott CharlesFormer motel set to reopen as transitional housingKlamath Falls one of four Oregon communities chosen for entrepreneur initiative Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Local Survey Do you think Klamath Falls should change the name of Kit Carson Park? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives