Kit Carson Park Sign

Kit Carson Park sign in Klamath Falls, on Aug. 25, 2021.

 Staff photo by Arden Barnes / Report for America

The Klamath Falls Parks Advisory board seeks community input on a request to change the name of Kit Carson Park.

Interested parties can have their voice hard via email, postal mail or in person. The first question of the survey is "Should the park be renamed?"

Take the survey online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2BFH3BB or email admin@klamathfallscity or mail to Parks Advisory Board, 500 Klamath Ave., Klamath Falls, OR 97601.

Written comments should state if they are opposed or in favor of a name change, as well as additional fedback. Include your name, address and ZIP code.

Responses will be accepted through Dec. 1.

