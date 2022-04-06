The city of Klamath Falls found an inventive path to buying a new dump truck for its water services division.
The Klamath Falls City Council approved a $109,000 allocation at its April to buy a slightly used truck instead of more expensive and less in supply new vehicle.
Robbie West, the city’s water distribution manager, said he was doing some research on trucks to purchase when he spoke to locally based Bogatay Construction.
West told the council the construction firm told it had a 2022 Kenworth dump truck it had just purchased but was not happy with in terms of its operational needs. West said truck has approximately 1,800 miles on it has been used on a few jobs.
He said the $109,000 for the used truck compares favorably with dealership quotes of approximately $130,000 and $139,000. The used purchase saves the city $20,000 to $30,000, West said.
He also said trucks are not easy to find because of current supply chain issues impacting vehicle availability. “As you guys know right now trucks are hard to come by,” West said. Local governments across the country, including police and other departments have been challenged by inflation and shortages of vehicles for purchase.
The city is looking to replace a 1997 GMC dump truck the water division is currently using. The newly purchased truck will be use to haul gravel and other materials to and from job sites, according to council documents.