Klamath Falls City Parks Crews began performing stump grinding tasks in various tree wells throughout the downtown area this morning, according to a City of Klamath Falls press release.

The majority of the work is not anticipated to affect traffic. Work was scheduled to begin at 5 a.m. today, March 17, and will continue through Friday, March 20. The work is scheduled to be performed between the hours of 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Those who would like more information about this topic are welcome to call City Parks at 541-883-5391.

