On Monday, Klamath Falls mayor Carol Westfall, appointed city finance director Jessica Lindsay to act as interim city manager until a replacement can be found for Nathan Cherpeski.
Cherpeski, who has served as city manager since 2013, resigned from his post on May 17 and will assume a new role as city manager of Herriman, Utah.
July 16 was Cherpeski’s last day working for the city. Friday is his last day in town.
During Monday’s city council meeting, Westfall appointed Lindsay to serve as acting city manager starting July 16 and working through Nov. 16 or until the vacancy is filled.
The council voted to direct city attorney Michael Swanson to draft an employment contract detailing Lindsay’s appointment as city manager, stipulating that she will return to her post as financial director once her contract is fulfilled.
