In December 2020, Klamath Falls City Council passed a resolution stating it was committed to make equity a guiding principle in its decisions. But less than a year later, the city has disbanded the task force formed to address equity and racism in the community.
The city created the task force last year, with plans to establish a permanent city committee on equity. But, according to a letter sent Sept. 10 to task force members, the city informed them their job is done.
The letter thanks members of the task force for their hard work and says it will continue moving forward on its recommendations, which were presented to city council August 2.
“Because the final report was the culmination of the task force’s work ... the delivery of the report to council served to essentially end the task force as a city group,” read the letter. It says task force members are welcome to continue working to address “items that may arise in the future,” but added “please note that the group would not be a formal advisory committee to the council.”
Joey Gentry, Klamath Tribal member and an equity task force member, said the letter caught her off guard.
“I’m disappointed and disillusioned in our leadership.” Gentry said. “I feel like they’ve let us down. I think this is an indication that we have such a problem with equity and racism that our city council, after agreeing to confront the issue, is walking that back.”
Laty Xayavong, general manager of the Thai Orchid Cafe and task force member said he too was caught off guard by the abrupt end.
”I’m confused as to why they even asked us to do this,” Xayavong said. “I put so much time and effort to be a part of the community and be the change in the community, and this letter was like a little thank you card. And it shouldn’t be like that.”
Xayavong said that effort would go to waste.
”I was hoping we could move forward with what we were trying to do,” Xayavong said. “(Setting up the task force) was just a PR stunt for the city.”
Xayavong and other task force members were asked to serve on the committee and received a July 29 letter signed by Klamath Falls Mayor Carol Westfall.
The letter to potential committee members said that “through your discussions you will help us define the challenges and provide solutions for realizing equity in our community. You will then lay the groundwork and scope for a permanent body of citizens to assist the council in enacting these solutions.”
Westfall said Tuesday that when the city put together the Equity Task Force, it had a finite time span to investigate racism and equity in the community and to report those findings to the city council. The fact that it has done that, she said, means it is now time for the council to consider the task force’s recommendations.
“I think they brought a lot to the table, and there is a lot to chew on basically,” Westfall said. “And just like any other things that we change and do, it takes time ... I’m sorry (members of the equity task force) feel like they’ve been dismissed, but it is all part of the process and we will continue this path of equity. It might feel like it is slow, but it is very much in the forefront.”
Phil Studenberg, the city council member for ward 1, said he believes the council will still consider recommendations presented by the task force.
“I can’t say if they will or will not be approved,” Studenberg said. “I think at some point the council will have a discussion about adopting all or some of those recommendations.”
Recommendations from the task force included the creation of the Equity and Human Rights Committee, which would be in charge of numerous projects involving acknowledging and confronting racism, colonialism and bigotry in Klamath Falls.
Studenberg said support for the task force’s recommendations among the city council is mixed.
“There are some who don’t think there is a need for it and those of us that do,” Studenburg said. “Hopefully we’ll have a fruitful discussion and make a decision about that.”
Dan Toffell, city councilor for ward 4, said it is too early for the city council to know what action it will take on the matter.
“I’m sure there is going to be some action taken on it, but I’m not exactly sure what it is yet,” Toffell said. “We haven’t gotten together as a council to discuss that yet... I think it needs more widespread attention than just directed at the city.”
Matt Dodson, city councilor for ward 3, said he hopes to see a new city manager before any decisions are made on the matter.
Gentry said one of her concerns is that without a permanent committee, those who are part of the groups experiencing racism and inequity in the community will be cut out of the decision making process, both for the next city manager and in future decisions.
“I think it’s time we start electing people who will confront the hard issues, even when faced with pressure from the community,” Gentry said. “I’m concerned they caved to pressure instead of working with the committee.”
Local writer Emma Marris, also a member of the Equity Task Force, said she was hoping the city would establish a permanent committee quickly, so it could get to work advising on important decisions being made right now — such as the hiring of the new city manager and the allocation of the American Rescue Plan funds from the federal government.
“This letter is a clear sign that they do not intend to seriously consider equity in these decisions, which breaks an explicit promise they made in the equity resolution that they voted for unanimously,” Marris said.
“It is deeply disappointing because people of color and other marginalized people deserve to live in a city that cares about them.”
“This letter sends a signal that the city is not interested in meaningful change. Klamath Falls had a bad reputation for being racist. This is not going to help,” Marris added.
