Klamath Falls water and geothermal division crews will perform maintenance Dec. 14-15, from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on 8th Street.

On Tuesday, crews are expected to excavate and repair geothermal lines in the east bound traffic lane of 8th, located between Klamath Avenue and Walnut Street.

On Wednesday, crews will conduct temporary repair to asphalt as needed. Detours and signage will be in place.

Work may be delayed or canceled due to weather, equipment breakdown or unexpected emergencies. For more information, call the city public works department at (541) 883-5363.