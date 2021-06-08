As the drought crisis in the Klamath Basin continues to unfold, the city of Klamath Falls has no plans to curtail local water usage but is urging residents to take water conservation into their own hands.
Kristina Mainwaring, public information administrator for the city of Klamath Falls, said that the city is still discussing what to do locally as far as water conservation goes, but will soon deploy a public education program designed to inform residents on how to reduce their water consumption.
Mainwaring said the city is actively monitoring the situation, and will act accordingly depending on what unfolds.
“We are watching how the summer plays out with the weather and how the drought situation continues,” Mainwaring said. “We have no plans as far as restrictions go.”
Mainwaring stressed that the city plans to encourage the community to use water wisely. Probably this week, she said the city will begin publishing tips for water conservation on its Facebook page.
Tom Crist, solid waste and parks manager for Klamath County, said water conservation for county administered parks is not an issue. He said almost all county parks do not use any water.
“All of our parks are pretty rural, and are mainly for access to the lake for fishing and hunting,” Crist said. “By rural, I mean they are not very developed.”
Crist said that county parks that do typically get watered and mowed were shut down by Gov. Kate Brown’s order due to COVID, so those taps remained off.
All the parks with the exception of one have vaulted toilets that do not require water, Crist added.
The public works section of the city’s website features a number of water conservation tips as well as other information pertaining to preserving water.
The website urges residents to consistently check for leaks at home, and points out that the city offers an in-house water mainline leak detection and repair program.
“Typically our citizens have been responsible and self-policing when it comes to water conservation,” Mainwaring added.