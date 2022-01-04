The Klamath Falls city council voted Monday night to rename Kit Carson Park.
During the city council meeting on Monday, Jan. 3, three councilors — Phil Studenberg, Matt Dodson and Dan Tofell — voted in favor of the name change. Ward 5 councilor Todd Andres was the only member to vote against the renaming. Mika Blain was absent.
John Bellon, parks and recreation public relations manager and urban forester for the city, delivered the advisory board’s recommendation to rename the park.
“Based on individual research, community input and independent reasons, the PAB (Parks Advisory Board) by unanimous vote recommends the council move forward with renaming Kit Carson Park,” Bellon said.
Daniel Blake, chair of the Parks Advisory Board, provided some background on how the parks board came to its decision.
“We felt like it was important to recognize the challenges the name brings to the community,” Blake said. "There are two sides to the issue, probably more than that, we recognized that as well ... we felt it was important to recognize all of the views and there were some parties that were being hurt more than others by the existing name of Kit Carson Park."
Blake added that part of the name change process should include an educational component — possibly an informational kiosk installed at the park to inform people on its history, about Kit Carson, and how the park came to be named after him.
“I don’t see this trying to erase history, history can still be discussed. Kit Carson can still be discussed as can the history of the Tribes here and the history of building of Klamath Falls and Klamath County, those are all still open for discussion,” said Phil Studenberg, city councilor in Ward 1. “I think having a park with Kit Carson’s name does present an affront to many of the people in this community both Native and non-Native, and I think changing the name to something that can be more healing and create more reconciliation is what we need to do.”
Andres, who voted no on the name change, expressed apprehension. He said that while he believes the renaming process was educational and a good debate to bring before the community, he felt renaming Kit Carson Park sets a bad precedent.
“What’s the next thing that comes in front of us?” he asked fellow councilors.
Andres said he doesn't believe changing the name will not heal the community, but instead create further divide. Still, he thought the community and the council handled the matter transparently and without anger.
"I really appreciate the civil debate and the civil discussions we had on this," Andres added. "I appreciate the democratic process that occurred. I think having open and honest dialogue does help grow us as a community ... I think this was a healthy process for the city to go through."
Now that the city council has decided to move forward, it is now up to the parks advisory board to figure out how to select a new name.
Bellon said it will cost between $3,000-$5,000 to change out the signage at Kit Carson Park, including labor and necessary paperwork. That expenditure, he said, is already built into the city's budget.
The parks advisory board meets on the second Thursday of every month, and its next meeting will be 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13. The board is expected to discuss the next steps in the renaming process.
— Reporter Joe Siess can be reached at (541) 885-4481 or jsiess@heraldandnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @jomsiess.