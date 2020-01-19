The Klamath Falls City Council will discuss proposed changes for the Oregon Department of Human Services building planned for the TimberMill Shores development at Tuesday’s council meeting.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at 500 Klamath Ave.
The building is a $20 million project, three-stories and 92,000-square-feet, to house 265 state employees and was originally planned to lease some offices to Klamath Basin Behavioral Health. The downtown project near Lake Ewauna is being developed by Rubicon Investments of Medford.
At Tuesday night’s meeting, the council will have a public hearing regarding a written request which Rubicon submitted Dec. 19. The hearing will address whether the development meets a mixed-use zoning definition, and whether the applicant’s traffic study accounts for all employees in the building. Rubicon is also seeking a modification that would make a 1,060-square-foot professional office space within the building a separate tenant. According to the agenda, this modification to add a commercial service use satisfies the zoning requirement for a mixture of uses and no longer relies on KBBH or other community partners to sublease from DHS.
City council is taking testimony from the public on the issues.
The proposed social services building’s downtown location has been challenged by Sky Lakes Medical Center. Sky Lakes argued that the building does not fit the zoning requirements at TimberMill Shores and should be classified as a social services building rather than a government building.
In February 2019, Sky Lakes Medical Center appealed the city’s decision to approve the project to the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals. In June 2019, LUBA ruled in favor of the city’s decision to approve the DHS building and its classification of the building as a government building. However, LUBA did remand two issues; to clarify why KBBH is classified as “commercial use” and to clarify whether or not KBBH’s employees were included in the traffic study and account for them if they were not.
Sky Lakes appealed LUBA’s decision to the Oregon Court of Appeals, but LUBA’s decision was affirmed.
On Tuesday, the council will review the issues raised by LUBA.
Economic Improvement District
At the Jan. 6 council meeting, council voted unanimously on the first reading of the Economic Improvement District, the approval of the next step of the reformation of the downtown district, and on Tuesday it will be voted on again for a second and final time.
The EID pays for downtown maintenance and decorative items such as flower pots, banners, benches, trash cans and garbage removal. The EID is on a five-year renewal cycle and is due to expire and be renewed in the coming year.
The proposal for the renewal is for a three-year term. Officials have said the shorter term is due to the many changes the downtown will undergo in the coming years.
The proposed fee for the first year would be $2.42 per linear foot of Main Street frontage and $1.21 for side street linear foot frontage, but not to exceed $303.62 per property, per year. The fee will rise 10% per year over the three-year term. By the third year, the fee will be $2.93 per linear foot of Main Street frontage and $1.46 for side street linear foot frontage, but not to exceed $367.38 per property, per year.
If approved on Tuesday, the next step will be for the city to send individual letters to each property owner in the district explaining what they will pay over the three-year term. A public hearing on the matter will be held on March 2.
State law requires that if the Council receives written objections to the proposed assessments from property owners representing more than 33% of the total fees proposed to be collected, the Council must terminate the EID.
Other Matters
Jennifer Little, a Representative for Klamath County, will present the Klamath County Tobacco Licensing Program report to the council. The report details inspections carried out at local tobacco retailers testing them on their adherence to the minimum legal sales age.
The council will vote on whether or not to authorize the airport to purchase a 2020 Ford F-350 4X4 for $44,698.
Mayor Carol Westfall will present certificates of service to Gina Johnson for 15 years in the Public Works Administration, Perry Maupin for 15 years in the Public Works Streets Division and Cris Rick for 25 years in the Klamath Falls Police Department.