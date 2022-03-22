The Klamath Falls City Council has approved two contracts totaling $52,396 annually for landscaping and maintenance services at Crater Lake – Klamath Falls Regional Airport.
Both contracts renew airport work for two existing vendors. Those vendors were the only bidders in the procurement process.
The city council approved a $25,000 contract with Klamath Falls-based Troy’s Janitorial to provide custodial and maintenance service at the airport.
Troy’s has handled maintenance at the local airport since July 1985, according to city documents.
The city issued a request for proposals (RFP) in February for custodial contract. Two firms showed interest but only Troy’s submitted a quote, according to city documents.
The current contract approved in April 2018 has an $1,800 per month costs. The new contract with Troy’s has a $2,075 per month cost. It will run from April 2022 through March 2024.
The cost of the new contract will not exceed $25,000 per year. The airport has $36,300 budgeted annually for the maintenance contract. The remaining $13,700 will be used for other repairs and maintenance needs, according to council documents.
The council has also approved $2,283 per month contract with Horizon Garden & Landscape Specialties. The contract also runs from April 2022 through March 2024. The cost of the contract is capped at $27,396 annually.
The city reached out to 10 landscaping firms but only Klamath Falls’ Horizon Garden, which currently holds the airport contract, put in a new bid. Horizon’s current airport contract is for $2,300 per month. The company provides landscaping and irrigation services for the airport.
Airport managers said they were happy with the work of both vendors. The council approved the contracts at its March 21 meeting.
The landscaping RFQ did ask for a quote on lawn mowing services and edging of grass areas along Airport Way and the terminal parking lot. Horizon submitted a bid of $1,383 per month. The city is opting to mow and maintain those lawn areas itself, according to council documents.