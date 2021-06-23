The big metal enclosure jutting off the sidewalk on Main Street in front of the Mermaid Garden Café may seem confusing at first, but it’s called a pedlet, and it serves as a miniature, seasonal boardwalk for people to enjoy outdoor dining or shopping.
The pedlet on Main Street is the first of its kind for Klamath Falls, and was installed in May as a prototype of a Klamath County tourism grant.
Now, the city of Klamath Falls in partnership with the Healthy Klamath coalition is rolling out a program to provide another pedlet to a retail or restaurant business downtown, BlueZones Project-Healthy Klamath said in a press release Wednesday.
The selected business will have use of the pedlet for the summer and fall of 2021.
Local businesses wishing to apply for a sponsored pedlet for the summer are asked to submit an application by Friday, July 9. Applications are available at the city development services building at 226 South 5th Street, and the final selection will be made the week of July 19.
The application asks businesses to detail how and when they will use the pedlet, as well as information about where it will be placed and what investments will be made in its appearance.
The city will take care of installation, break down and storage of the pedlet units each season, the release said.
