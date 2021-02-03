City accepting proposals for nonprofit development program
Funding opportunities are available to local nonprofits and economic development agencies whose programs provide education, assistance, and build better community as well as launch, expand, attract, or keep businesses in Klamath Falls, according to a news release.
Requests for proposals may be examined or obtained at no charge on the city of Klamath Falls’ website at www.klamathfalls.city/Bids.aspx. RFPs are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12.
For more information, contact the city at 541-883-5316.