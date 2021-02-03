Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

City accepting proposals for nonprofit development program

Funding opportunities are available to local nonprofits and economic development agencies whose programs provide education, assistance, and build better community as well as launch, expand, attract, or keep businesses in Klamath Falls, according to a news release.

Requests for proposals may be examined or obtained at no charge on the city of Klamath Falls’ website at www.klamathfalls.city/Bids.aspx. RFPs are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12.

For more information, contact the city at 541-883-5316.

