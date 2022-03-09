The city of Klamath Falls and the Klamath Falls Downtown Association are accepting new applications for local restaurants and shops to use sidewalks for outdoor dining or sales during warmer months.
The city and downtown group launched its Seasonal Pedlet/Parklet Program last year and is looking for businesses to apply for this year’s incarnation.
This year’s efforts allows restaurants and other downtown businesses to potentially use sidewalk areas from May 1 through Oct. 31.
“A pedlet is a temporary thoroughfare, that allows a business to use the sidewalk as outdoor dining/retail space, while providing a safe area for pedestrians to walk. The pedlet uses the adjacent parallel parking space, is level with the sidewalk and is ADA compliant,” according to the city.
The city installed two pedlets last year and the sidewalk structures and they can be reinstalled this year. There is the potential for additional structures depending on demand.
Applications are due to the city by April 15. The cost is free and through a partnership with Healthy Klamath.
Cities and towns across the country have allowed restaurants, bars and shops to install pedlets and parklets (which also take up parking spaces) for outside tables and operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated mask and social distancing mandates.