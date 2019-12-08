Citizens for Safe Schools (CFSS) is partnering with Everybody’s Vintage, a downtown Klamath Falls business, for a holiday gift drive to benefit the students in their program, according too a news release.
Citizens for Safe Schools serves youth in the Klamath Basin by pairing at-promise youth with a caring, responsible adult mentor. Mentees often come from complicated home lives and backgrounds of poverty, and the holiday season can be hard for many of the youth and families in the program. CFSS wants to make this time of year a little easier for their kids and families, and as such is asking for donations.
Everybody’s Vintage, 733 Main St., is sponsoring donations for a variety of local nonprofits, including Citizens for Safe Schools, Youth Rising and CASA of Klamath County. Gifts can be dropped off at Everybody’s Vintage 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call the CFSS office at 541-882-3198 to coordinate donation drop-off outside of these hours.