Citizens for Safe Schools, a 501©3 nonprofit that serves local youth, has received a generous 2-year grant through The Ford Family Foundation, in the amount of $50,000, according to a news release. This award will support expanding their Kids in the Middle Mentoring Program. Funds from The Ford Family Foundation will support the recruitment, training, and support of 25 new volunteer Mentors, who each will be matched with a “kid in the middle” who has been referred to the program.
Citizens for Safe Schools has been operating in the Klamath Basin for 21 years. The mission of the agency is to create a safe and drug free community where all children, especially those at risk for delinquency, academic failure or victimization have opportunities to build resiliency and character and all adults feel empowered to help them. The Kids in the Middle (KIM) program is a one-to-one community — based mentoring model that serves youth in the 4th through 12th grades. Students and mentors spend a minimum of one hour a week for one year out in the community, focused on having fun, getting to know each other and building social skills. Kids are referred to the program by school counselors or other school administrators. Generally students are “in the middle” of some life challenge and the counselor believes the student would benefit from the additional support of an adult role model.
Youth all over the country have had their lives disrupted tremendously by the COVID-19 crisis. Now more than ever, it is important to equip our community’s vulnerable youth with consistent, positive, caring adults in their lives. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer Mentor with Citizens for Safe Schools, please call their office at 541-882-3198 or email info@citizensforsafeschools.org. Some mentees are located in rural outlying communities, so this opportunity is welcome to ALL those living in the Klamath Basin. CFSS is currently following safe social distancing guidelines, and digital mentoring options are available for individuals who are still choosing to stay home during this time. Over the next two years the agency hopes to expand by 25 new Mentors, and welcomes new applicants. Mentor one child, change two lives!
Citizens for Safe Schools is pleased to partner with The Ford Family Foundation on this expansion of the Kids in the Middle Mentoring Program. The Ford Family Foundation was established in 1957 by Kenneth W. and Hallie E. Ford. Its mission is “successful citizens and vital rural communities” in Oregon and Siskiyou County, California. The Foundation is located in Roseburg, Oregon, with a Scholarship office in Eugene.