Charles “Chuck” Kimbol, Sr., a long time tribal leader and tribal rights advocate, passed away August 5 in Chiloquin.
Known for his vocal leadership and staunch stance on tribal rights, Mr. Kimbol was an iconic leader for the Klamath Tribes.
He led the efforts that restored the Klamath Tribes to federal recognition when Congress passed Public Law 99-398. President Ronald Reagan signed the Klamath Indian Tribe Restoration Act on Aug. 27, 1986.
Kimbol was known for his fervent work on reaffirming tribal treaty reserved hunting, fishing and gathering rights. He was a key figure in Kimball v. Callahan, the case that garnered national attention and confirmed the tribe’s inherent rights.
Kimbol emerged as a young leader during the dark period of termination. On March 1, 1975, Kimbol and other tribal leaders held the first meeting of the general council since termination in 1954.
Tribal members elected Kimbol as Chairman of the Klamath Tribes executive committee (now known as tribal council) and established the Klamath Indian Game Commission. Kimbol served several consecutive terms as chairman and later served as a longtime council member.
Don Wharton, a long-time attorney for the Tribes, said he remembered “that the congressional and state political leaders always held Chuck in high regard. No matter how difficult the issue he could always talk with them. He gave the tribes standing in their mind.”
The Klamath Tribes will honor the memory of Mr. Kimbol at the 34th Annual Restoration Celebration. The parade and drive-thru "safe-distancing" event Saturday at the Chiloquin Elementary School will be in Kimbol's honor.