LAKEVIEW—The Christmas Valley Branch Library received a total of $1,234.25 in donations to the Book Budget in March, surpassing a $500 match challenge issued by local private donors through the We Can Foundation, according to a Lake County Libraries news release.
Including the match, donors raised $1,734 to benefit the Christmas Valley branch library, a significant help in keeping new books on the shelves.
“With this extra funding from the community, we can add about 10-to-12 extra new books onto the Christmas Valley shelves each month over the next 10 months,” said Amy Hutchinson, Lake County Library director. “We’re excited to be able to add more titles in some of the favorite reading areas of Christmas Valley patrons like cozy mysteries, Christian fiction, thrillers, and nonfiction items to do with homesteading, living off grid, and learning about the natural world.”
The statewide average for library spending on items such as books, audiobooks, videos, and downloadable and online materials is 9.3%. The Lake County Library District’s current fiscal year budget spends only 3.6% on these types of materials for public use. “The library’s tax base was essentially flat for eight years prior to this one, and rising expenses ate into library services. Local donations of cash and gently used books have made all the difference for our readers in these difficult years,” added Hutchinson.
As of Monday, May 24, the library has received a total of $3,716 in donations for the Book Budget in the current fiscal year. If a donor indicates a preferred library location, that library location will see new items on their shelves first. All items rotate among all library locations in Lake County.
Donations may be made in person at any local Lake County library or by sending a check noted for the Book Budget to Main Library, 26 South G St, Lakeview, OR 97630. For more information contact Hutchinson at 541-947-6019 or amyh@lakecountylibrary.org.