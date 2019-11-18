SILVER LAKE — A dog attack hospitalized a UPS driver in Lake County Wednesday, Nov. 13.
According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, a female UPS delivery driver was dropping off a package at a home on the 5700 block of Lovell Lane in Silver Lake when she was attacked by a dog of the great Pyrenees breed.
The UPS employee, identified as Wendy Pierson, suffered severe injuries to her arms, legs, back and head. Though the injuries were not life-threatening, they were deemed severe enough to necessitate being airlifted to Bend’s St. Charles Medical Center for treatment. The victim has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.
The animal that attacked the delivery driver was impounded by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Lakeview Animal Hospital while investigation of the incident continues. The owner of the dog, Holly Thomas, was issued a citation for “dangerous animal at large.” Thomas has in the past supported the Sierra Pacific Great Pyrenees Club, and is noted to have taken in that breed of canine in the past that was in need of a home.
In response to the incident, reportedly UPS held a meeting with regional drivers to review the incident and safety measures to prevent dog attack.