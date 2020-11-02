LAKEVIEW – The Fremont-Winema National Forest has Christmas tree permits now available, according to a news release.
Permits cost $5 and are nonrefundable. A maximum of five permits can be purchased and can be used through December 25.
The permits are available for purchase from several vendors in Lake and Klamath counties, online through www.Recreation.gov, and by mail from all Fremont-Winema National Forest offices.
Each permit is valid to cut one tree and must be secured to the tree in a place visible during transport of the tree from the forest.
Christmas tree permits from the Fremont-Winema National Forest are valid for use on the Forest in Klamath and Lake Counties. It is the responsibility of the cutter to ensure they are not getting their tree from private, state or other federal lands. Christmas trees cannot be harvested in Congressionally-designated Wilderness Areas, active timber sales, developed recreation sites or tree plantations.
Fourth graders with a valid Every Kid Outdoors pass can use their pass to get a free Christmas tree permit on the Fremont-Winema National Forest to enjoy with their family.