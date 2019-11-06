ALTURAS — Modoc National Forest Christmas tree permits are on sale at Modoc National Forest offices and various local businesses through Dec. 24. Permits are $10 each, with a limit of two permits per household, according to a news release.
Permits should be in possession when cutting trees. An informational handout that includes tree cutting and safety tips goes with each permit.
Permits are available for purchase at Modoc National Forest offices in Alturas, Adin, Tulelake and Cedarville, as well as the following businesses: Chevron Station, 1080 N. Main St., Alturas; Page’s Market, 488 Main St., Cedarville; Davis Creek Mercantile, 41942 Highway 395, Davis Creek; Don’s Deli, 45690 Highway 139, Newell; Jolly Kone, 223 Main St., Tulelake; Adin Supply Co., 104 Main St., Adin.
Fourth grade students with a valid Every Kid Outdoors Pass can be issued one free Christmas tree permit. This pass also allows free access to federal lands and waters for a full year. To get started, the fourth grader can visit everykidoutdoors.gov/pass.htm. Accompanied by a parent or guardian, the fourth grader can present the pass or paper voucher at a Forest Service office and receive a free Christmas tree cutting permit.
Modoc National Forest officials recommend calling for more information about forest conditions, business hours or permit sales: Supervisor’s Office/Devil’s Garden Ranger District at 530-233-5811; Warner Mountain Ranger District at 530-279-6116; Doublehead Ranger District at 530-667-2246; Big Valley Ranger District at 530-299-3215.