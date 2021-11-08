Kit Carson Park is going to sparkle like never before this holiday season.
Paul Stewart and his family plan to decorate the city park with Christmas lights this holiday season.
The lights are being installed by Stewart, retired CEO of Sky Lakes Medical Center, along with help from the city of Klamath Falls. They are expected to light up for the first time Friday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m. There will be a brief ceremony at the reveal with hot cocoa refreshments. The lights will be turned on each night from 5-10 p.m. through the end of the year.
Walking through a park lit up in holiday colors reminded Stewart of growing up in Ogden, Utah. His family would visit a Christmas light display set up downtown each year.
“We love Christmas lights,” Paul Stewart said. “Ever since we were children. I remember as a little kid, just in awe, walking through that park."
That feeling of awe and seasonal festivity is what the Stewarts want to bring to Klamath Falls. The passion was re-ignited after visiting Bonanza Big Springs Park, which puts up an impressive Christmas lights display each season.
“Lights are just a great symbol for this time of year, of joy, happiness, hope and peace,” Stewart said.
"And for people driving through town who will see this beautiful display from the bypass, that will be really neat too," said Suzanne Stewart, Paul's wife.
City crews are currently rerouting electricity at the park, and the plan is to first decorate the north and central sections of the park with numerous displays, one of which will spell out “Winter Lights.”
Last Friday, the Stewarts were busy decorating the pavilion area, as well as adding lights to trees.
The hope is that Kit Carson will become a place for people to gather during the holiday season, where there could be a hot cocoa stand and carols sung by a high school band.
This season will be the first year the Stewarts are decorating the park, and so far there has been an outpouring of local support for the project. In addition to individual donations from community members, the Wendt Family Foundation, Diamond Home Improvement and Walmart, among others, have contributed to the cause.
John Bellon, parks and recreation public relations manager and urban forester for the city, said the city put in new electrical services at the north end of the park that will provide the necessary power to light up the displays. And with that infrastructure in place, its uses could expand.
"That will change somewhat in the future to also include foot path or pathway lights next year,” Bellon said.
He said another goal is to install lighting for the picnic and pavilion area to allow people to gather and stay at the park and enjoy themselves into the evening.
Bellon said the Stewarts were instrumental in getting the whole project moving, but added the parks crew deserves a lot of credit for the work they’ve done as well.
“These are things that make the community better,” Bellon added. “When you work with altruistic people like the Stewarts, who have done so much already, you know it's going to be good for everybody.”
The Stewart family restored an old sports car and plan to display it at the park as well. The Grinch will be sitting in the driver’s seat, where he will sit plotting for a way to steal Christmas once again.
Anyone who has lights or extension cords to donate is welcome to add to the collection. The family is also accepting financial contributions for both the Christmas lights in the park — something the Stewarts said they plan to expand in the future — as well as for lights they hope to install by next year along the walking path at Kit Carson Park.