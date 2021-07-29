The National Park Service named Chris Mengel as the the next superintendent of Lava Beds and Tule Lake national monuments, starting in late August.
Mengel currently serves as the chief ranger at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area.
“As a 30-year National Park Service veteran, Chris has deep knowledge of the national park system gained through experience at a variety of parks across the agency,” said Acting NPS Regional Director Cindy Orlando in a press release. “Chris’s ability to work collaboratively with partners and communities to protect park resources and help visitors experience these important places make him a great fit for this position.”
Mengel began his NPS career in 1988 as a seasonal park ranger at Mount Rainier National Park. He worked as a visitor and resource protection law enforcement park ranger at Grand Canyon National Park, Catoctin Mountain Park, and as chief ranger at Whiskeytown National Recreation Area. He has also served as acting superintendent at Petrified Forest National Park and as acting district ranger on the Bass Lake District of the Sierra National Forest.
“I am honored to serve as the superintendent at Lava Beds National Monument and Tule Lake National Monument,” said Mengel. “These sites have incredibly important natural resources and history to share about Japanese American incarceration during World War II. I look forward to working with the many partners and stakeholders connected to these special places to preserve the resources and share the history.”
An 8th generation Californian, Mengel grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area and attended California State University-East Bay where he received his bachelor’s degree in biology with an emphasis on ecology and natural history.