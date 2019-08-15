The fourth annual Chris Brown Freedom Memorial for cancer awareness, presented by the Klamath Freedom Foundation, will be Friday and Saturday Aug. 23 and 24 at the solar pavilion located at Steen Sports Park 4500 Foothills Blvd., according to a news release.
Activities will start at 5 p.m. Friday with cancer Survivor and Awareness night. Those attending will be able to speak with others about their battle with cancer along with the family members who stand with them.
Saturday will be a full day of activities starting with a Motorcycle Poker Run, registration will begin at 8 a.m. with kickstands up at 10 a.m. Added this year will be a 5K walk/run poker run with card stops around the Steen Park fitness trail, start time is 11 a.m.
All poker run entrants will pay a fee of $20 to participate and will be handled separately between the motorcycle run and the walk/run based on a 50/50 split going to the poker hand winners and Chris’s Causes.
There will be DJ music, kidsland, vendors, beer garden and a large auction and raffle, 100% of net proceeds will go to the local Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center in Chris Brown’s name.
For more information go to www.klamathfc.org or call Kryssi Heitman at 541-591-1732.