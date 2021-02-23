A Chiloquin woman died and three others were seriously injured in a head-on crash on Highway 140 near Lake of the Woods on Tuesday afternoon.
According to an investigation by Oregon State Police, Paula West, 64, of Klamath Falls was heading eastbound about 2:45 p.m. when she lost control of her vehicle and slammed into a westbound minivan driven by Mary Wolf, 63, of Chiloquin.
Wolf was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in her car were hospitalized with injuries. David Burton, 37, of Chiloquin was taken from the scene via ambulance and a juvenile was transported via air ambulance. West was also hospitalized, according to OSP.
The highway was closed for more than an hour until some traffic was able to move through the area. ODOT did not leave the scene until about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday evening.
OSP was assisted by Rocky Point Fire and EMS, Klamath County Fire District 4, and ODOT.