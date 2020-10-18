Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
New dispensary opens in Chiloquin

Donald Huff, owner at Green Knottz, stands inside his new Chiloquin store along Main Street Thursday, Feb. 7.

 H&N photo by Sean Bassinger

Chiloquin residents will vote whether or not to impose a 3% tax on marijuana retailers in the city.

Right now, Chiloquin has one dispensary that is paying no city taxes.

Donald Huff, owner of the dispensary Green Knottz, doesn’t oppose the measure though it could hurt his bottom line.

Huff said he knows taxes are part of the marijuana business. He owns other stores and pays local taxes at his locations in La Pine and Madras. It was fortunate, he said, that Chiloquin didn’t have a tax on marijuana retailers, but he’s supportive of helping bring in money for the community.

“I open these businesses to help the communities as well,” he said. “And that 3% tax goes to the community.”

A “no” vote on city measure 18-119 would leave marijuana-related sales in Chiloquin untaxed.

