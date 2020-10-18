Chiloquin residents will vote whether or not to impose a 3% tax on marijuana retailers in the city.
Right now, Chiloquin has one dispensary that is paying no city taxes.
Donald Huff, owner of the dispensary Green Knottz, doesn’t oppose the measure though it could hurt his bottom line.
Huff said he knows taxes are part of the marijuana business. He owns other stores and pays local taxes at his locations in La Pine and Madras. It was fortunate, he said, that Chiloquin didn’t have a tax on marijuana retailers, but he’s supportive of helping bring in money for the community.
“I open these businesses to help the communities as well,” he said. “And that 3% tax goes to the community.”
A “no” vote on city measure 18-119 would leave marijuana-related sales in Chiloquin untaxed.