The Klamath County Board of Commissioners appointed a new member to the Chiloquin Vector Control Board Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Tim McDermott was chosen among two candidates the board interviewed and told the board that the reason he applied boiled down to community service.
According to his application for the position he has been serving as a volunteer budget committee member for the past three years and said he has attended at least 25 of the board’s public meetings. Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris attested to the times she recalls seeing him there.
“I am familiar with the financial and operational needs of the CVCD. I know the needs of the community and of my neighbors who directly benefit from the services provided by the CVCD,” McDermott wrote in his application.
He also wrote that he’s been a regular attendee and budget committee volunteer for the Chiloquin Fire and Rescue District for several years.
McDermott is now retired, but he is a United States Naval Reserve veteran and has experience in sales along with his Commercial Pilots License, according to his resume.
He joins President and Chairman of the board Dennis Jefcoat, Vice-chair Mike Cook, Secretary and Treasurer J.B. Brown and Trustee Albert Wilder.