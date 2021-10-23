Emma Friedman, 14, knows every horse has its own personality.
When asked to describe Sir Sydney, Friedman said the gelding was “kind of a princess” who is “very sassy” and doesn’t always enjoy the birds, puddles and trees of his Southern Oregon home. Friedman, though, was quick to acknowledge the experience of the horse who has traveled all over the continent, is six years her senior and a veteran of the sport they compete in together.
“A huge arena with loads of people around it doesn’t faze him,” Friedman said as horse and rider exchanged glances in a barn at Bonanza’s Timberline Farm. “He’s an ex-show jumper. Big show jumper, so he knows how to handle a show.”
That connection Friedman shares with Sir Sydney extends well beyond his personality, but also into how to do the grunt work of cleaning up after, grooming and caring for her partner in crime.
It’s a big reason why Friedman, who lives in Chiloquin, is one of just 25 teenagers across the country who will head to Ohio next month to compete in the United States Horsemanship Quiz Challenge Nationals.
“For lack of a better way of saying it, most anybody can walk out of a car and have their horse ready for them to cross ties and get on it and get off and go away,” said Makenzie Harvey, Friedman’s trainer who owns Timberline Farm, which provides equestrian training. “But not everybody can clean a stall and pack its feet and wrap its legs and do all the things and recognize that there’s some heat in the leg or something might be a little not right that day.”
Friedman, who is aiming to become an equine veterinarian, seeks to do all of that and more.
“There’s a lot to keeping these guys sound and willing to perform and do their job,” Harvey continued. “And (Friedman) definitely has a huge aspiration to know all of it and to take the best care of the animals.”
Once at Nationals, hosted this year at the George M. Humphrey Equestrian Center at Lake Erie College from Nov. 12-14, all participants will take a written exam, a horsemanship/identification exam and a final practicum. The winners are based off their scores on those tests.
Aside from the competition, the event is also a great place to make connections and learn from those running the program, like Olympic Show Jumper Peter Wylde. It’s an especially great opportunity for someone from Southern Oregon, which isn’t quite as equine crazy as some places back east or even other parts of the state. According to the event’s website, Friedman is the only participant from the USHJA’s Region 9 — which encompasses the Pacific Northwest.
“It opens opportunities for them to meet other professionals across the U.S. in the business, other people at that level and give opportunities, whether it might be a horse to ride or to go work in a barn somewhere back east or even get invited to Europe for that kind of stuff,” Harvey said.
Much of the competition Friedman has been around has been in Bend with the High Desert Hunter Jumper Association. This past summer however, Friedman and Sir Sydney got a chance to attend a clinic put on by Olympian Joe Fargis at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center.
Fargis was big on “thinking about the horse first,” Friedman said.
“You know, the horse didn’t ask for you to ride it today and go out and jump,” Friedman said. “And that really helps with me just thinking about how special it is to be able to ride an animal that is so powerful.”
With Harvey’s help, Friedman has had the opportunity to get plenty of first-hand knowledge. She spends many of her Wednesdays working at Timberline Farm, attending to the horses. In exchange, Friedman gets a free lesson. This past Wednesday, Friedman worked out atop a 7-year-old horse named Tempo as Harvey gave pointers and instructions from nearby.
Of course, Friedman balances all of this with schoolwork — she’s homeschooled, which gives her the flexibility to spend a weekday on the farm. She also spends her early mornings taking care of her other animals — “a cow, two sheep, chickens, a duck (they keep flying away)... I’ve got dogs, cats and guinea pigs, lots of birds.”
Caring for the animals was “less of a chore to me,” Friedman said. “Just fun, taking care of the animals.”
Friedman said she really admires the “partnership” one can form with a horse.
“Even though they can’t talk, it’s so easy to communicate with them if you know the right way,” Friedman said.
Around five years ago, Friedman said she began to get equine lessons as a birthday present, adding that her mom, Jacky, rode in her native Great Britain.
“It was just a birthday present when I was 9, and I don’t think it was really meant to become a lifestyle,” Friedman said. “But it did.”