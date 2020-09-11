Chiloquin Elementary School educators and staff spent the first week of the school year making sure students were safe from a fast-spreading wildfire that forced the evacuation of more than 600 homes in the area.
The school, with the help of donations from the Klamath Tribes and the local community, was able to provide food, water, diapers, hygiene kits, and even food for dogs and chickens, to area families.
“Our community has stepped up beyond what we could imagine both in Chiloquin and Klamath County,” said Janelle Emard, instructional coach at Chiloquin Elementary School. “People from all over have donated supplies, and we were able to get them out to our community.”
Klamath County School District and other organizations, including Citizens for Safe Schools, Chiloquin Fire and Rescue, Friends of the Children, and Klamath Falls City Schools, transported donations to the school, unloading them into the gymnasium as families arrived to pick up needed supplies.
Some evacuees returned to their homes late this week, but still were in need of help.
“Even for families who were allowed back, it is a hardship,” said Rita Hepper, principal of the 185-student elementary school in Chiloquin. “It’s a huge unexpected cost, and even next week we will continue to help.”
Overall, about 70 families received help at the school.