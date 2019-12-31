A Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested two of three people in a vehicle after a pursuit through the Chiloquin area on Monday.
Donald Lloyd Campagna Jr., the driver, is being held in the Klamath County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail on charges of reckless driving, recklessly endangering, two counts of attempt to elude, felon in possession of a weapon, possession of methamphetamine and parole violation. He has since been cleared of charges of kidnapping and menacing.
A passenger who was arrested, Christina Marie Waterbury, was cited for possession of a concealed weapon, according to a KCSO press release.
A male passenger fled and was not identified by the Sheriff’s Office. According to the release, the KCSO doesn’t consider him a threat.
The pursuit began at East Blockinger Street and South Park Avenue as a traffic stop and the KCSO deputy was assisted by troopers from Oregon State Police once the driver fled. The driver stopped on Modoc Point Road and the passengers ran, leading to two arrests.
In the release, Sheriff Chris Kaber said, “In this instance an expanded patrol led to the capture of a career criminal with outstanding warrants.”