Raivyen Watkins loves to play football.
So when the Southern Oregon Valkyrie, the women’s tackle football team based in Klamath Falls, went on hiatus, she decided to join the men.
Watkins, 22 and a mother of two, is now a center for the Basin Berserkers, a semi-pro men’s tackle football team also based in Klamath Falls.
Still, she’s no stranger to lining up across from the opposite sex. She got her start in football playing for Chiloquin High School.
Football runs in her family, she said. Her dad played in high school and college and she watched her brother play growing up. Always having to hold her own in a house full of boys, she said, she wanted to play, too.
“I thought, you know, ‘I’m a girl but I don’t see why I couldn’t play,’” she said. “I love sports and football was always my favorite.”
Football has served as a motivator for Watkins and brought back a passion that gets her excited.
“When I heard about (the local women’s football team), I was like, I can get out and be active again,” she said. “And my kids can see that anything is possible, especially my daughter. If she wants to play football, she can dang well play football.”
It doesn’t bother her that the guys are bigger than her.
At 5 feet 10 inches tall and 215 pounds, she takes her stance on the offensive line and gets pushed around, just like everybody else, said Matt Norton, coach of both the men’s and women’s teams.
“I just see a lot of potential in her,” Norton said. “She can snap the ball really well, that’s what she ended up playing there. She can move girls and guys.”
Although Watkins felt at first that men were hesitant to hit, she works hard to convince them not to take it easy on her.
“She gets right in there and does what she needs to do,” Norton said. “The guys just treat her like another guy.”
It was Watkins’ drive and love for the game that made Norton recommend she make the trip to Orlando for the women’s tackle football All Star Championship game. She was the only Oregonian to play in the game. While there, her roommate was from New Orleans and they discussed how their tactics and approaches to football compared to one another.
“It was pretty crazy to think, in a game like that, we had a player from Klamath Falls,” Norton said. “I was very proud of her and happy that she’s my player.”
Norton hopes to find more women like Watkins who love the game of football and want to play. He said the sport will only grow as he sees more and more women who want to lace up their cleats and get on the field.
Watkins also noticed the popularity of the sport while in Florida. Seeing the number of East Coast women’s tackle teams encouraged her.
“I didn’t realize how passionate football is to a lot of women,” she said. “And I didn’t realize how strong women can be.”
Watkins doesn’t let people tell her she shouldn’t be playing a man’s sport.
“They should watch. It’s just the same. Nothing’s different, it’s just women,” she said. “Anything’s possible. If a guy can do it, I can do it ... they push us just as hard as they do men. No slack at all.”
Dakota Melendres often plays on the Berserker’s offensive line alongside Watkins. They may both be competing for playing time during the team’s first game in Medford later this month. Melendres said Watkins is worthy competition and “gives me a run for my money sometimes.”
Melendres has played alongside a girl on his team before and said “I’ve never been hit harder by anyone.”
He said he didn’t have any worries about Watkins joining the team he’s played with for years and said he doesn’t think any of the other guys have a problem with her being on the team.
“She’s a good player,” he said. “She’s got lots of heart and talent.”
If anyone wants to play, Watkins says don’t be shy.
“Don’t be scared to come forward if you want to play. There’s a team waiting for you,” she said. “There’s a great opportunity to be fit and stay active.”