The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to keep an eye out for a missing man who was last seen in the Chiloquin area in December.
Steven Samuel Mosttler, 51, was often transient, according to KCSO, and may have tried to get to Bellingham, Wash., where he has family.
He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 190 pounds. He has short brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee. He wears glasses and often carries a small drawstring bag.
He does not have his vehicle or cellphone, according to KCSO.
If you have any information, call KCSO’s tip line at 541-850-5380. Refer to Detective West Packer, KCSO case number 21-401.