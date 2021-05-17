A Chiloquin man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly shot a friend in the head after an argument.
According to the Oregon State Police, Jeremiah Cogburn, 36, called 911 around 10 a.m. Saturday to report that he had fought with a friend and punched him before the friend took off.
Around 10:15 a.m., a woman called 911 to report that her 23-year-old nephew was shot in the head. OSP said that the victim was taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center, where he was treated for several head wounds, including one from a bullet grazing the top of his head.
The victim told a Klamath Falls Police detective that Cogburn pistol-whipped him in the head before shooting him.
Sheriff's office deputies brought Cogburn from his Canyon Drive home in Chiloquin to Klamath Falls to be interviewed by OSP detectives.
Cogburn was arrested and lodged in the Klamath County Jail on charges of attempted murder, two counts of assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and recklessly endangering.