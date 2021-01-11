Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

A Chiloquin man was arrested Friday afternoon after the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said he was interfering with efforts to put out a structure fire at the 37000 block of Park View Drive near Chiloquin.

Tazwell Sky-Kugar Garcia, 22, had a knife and was threatening Chiloquin Fire and Rescue firefighters, who were able to disarm Garcia by using a fire hose before Klamath County deputies arrived. Fire and EMS responders treated Garcia at the scene for superficial, self-inflicted wounds.

Garcia is being held in the Klamath County Jail on charges of first-degree arson, menacing, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, interference with a firefighter and parole violation.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

Tags