A Chiloquin man was arrested Friday afternoon after the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said he was interfering with efforts to put out a structure fire at the 37000 block of Park View Drive near Chiloquin.
Tazwell Sky-Kugar Garcia, 22, had a knife and was threatening Chiloquin Fire and Rescue firefighters, who were able to disarm Garcia by using a fire hose before Klamath County deputies arrived. Fire and EMS responders treated Garcia at the scene for superficial, self-inflicted wounds.
Garcia is being held in the Klamath County Jail on charges of first-degree arson, menacing, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, interference with a firefighter and parole violation.