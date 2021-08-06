A 24-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with an alleged drive-by shooting in Chiloquin the same day.
Ivan Allen Fernandez — also identified in court documents with the last name Hood — was charged with two counts of unlawful use of weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, criminal mischief first degree and two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person.
On Thursday, Fernandez, of Chiloquin, allegedly drove by a residence in the 300 block of Lalakes Avenue and fired a handgun multiple times, striking a vehicle in the driveway and causing over an estimated $1,000 in damage, a probable cause statement in Klamath County Circuit Court showed.
At the time, there were five individuals inside the residence and one of them identified Fernandez, the statement showed. Additionally, law enforcement found .22 caliber rounds in the center console of the vehicle Fernandez was seen driving.
A Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested Fernandez Thursday morning and he was lodged in the Klamath County Jail on a $55,000 bail. He was scheduled to appear in circuit court Friday afternoon.