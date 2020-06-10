Chiloquin seniors celebrated graduation Sunday, June 7, with a ceremony attended by small groups of family and friends. The small class — a dozen — shared tears and smiles as they turned their tassels and became 2020 high school graduates.
Valedictorian Caitlyn Lawrence and salutatorian William Wimmer honored their classmates during speeches that recounted inside jokes and shared experiences. But now they are looking to the future.
“We still have work ahead, we have mountains to climb …” Lawrence said during her speech. “We cannot stop striving and giving our all.”