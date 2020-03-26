Chiloquin Fire and Rescue announced it is preparing to handle community pre-hospital emergency medical and trauma needs related to COVID-19, according to a news release.
According to Fire Chief Mike Cook, Chiloquin Fire and Rescue is working in cooperation with Sky Lakes Medical Center, Klamath County Public Health, Klamath County Emergency Management, Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office, and mutual aid Fire and EMS agencies to meet citizen needs. The department encourages Chiloquin community members to stay informed, practice social isolation, and follow local, state and CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases.
For local up-to-date COVID-19 information visit www.klamathcounty.org/378/Public-Health. Call 211 for non-emergency needs, and call 911 for life-threatening illness or injury, fires, or law enforcement needs.