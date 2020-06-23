Chiloquin-based artist Natalie Ball has been selected as a 2020 Hallie Ford Fellow in the Visual Arts. The Ford Family Foundation Monday named its 2020 Hallie Ford Fellows in the Visual Arts, recognizing three Oregon visual artists for demonstrated excellence, according to a news release.
A jury of five arts professionals from within and outside of Oregon selected Natalie Ball of Chiloquin, Iván Carmona of Portland, and Donald Morgan of Eugene from a competitive pool of 180 applicants. They will receive a $35,000 unrestricted award and will join 40 of their peers selected over the last 10 years as Hallie Ford Fellows.
“These three artists approach their craft in personal and deeply studied ways,” says Anne Kubisch, president of the Foundation. “Each is masterful, and each contributes to an ever-expanding artistic landscape in this state.”
The jurists individually reviewed and then collectively discussed the applicants. They determined that each awardee demonstrates a mastery of artistic practice that prepares them to step into rigorous and meaningful opportunities in the global contemporary art world. Serving on the panel were: Roger Hull, professor of art history emeritus, Willamette University; independent arts writer and curator (Salem, Oregon); Jenelle Porter, independent curator (Los Angeles, California); Claire Tancons, independent curator (Berlin, Germany); Kate Wagle, professor emeritus, University of Oregon; artist (Portland, Oregon); and Wallace Whitney, artist, curator, co-founder Canada Gallery (New York, New York).
The 2020 recipients were selected based on the following criteria:
n Quality of work: Artists exhibit artistic excellence, exemplary talent, and depth of sophisticated exploration.
n Evolution of work: Artists stand at a pivotal point in their practices and would benefit from a Fellowship at this point in their careers.
- Impact of work: Artists’ goals are consistent with Fellowship goals, and they show potential for future accomplishment and capacity to contribute significantly to Oregon’s visual arts ecology.
About Natalie Ball
“I map personal and historical landscapes allowing them to travel through generations to engage the history of violence, dispossession, and survivance; connecting and filling in gaps and forging stories to hold space for new and complex narratives to exist,” Ball said.
She was born and raised in Portland, Oregon and has a Bachelor of Arts with a double major in Ethnic Studies and Art from the University of Oregon. She furthered her education in New Zealand at Massey University where she received a Master of Arts, focusing on Indigenous contemporary art.
Ball then relocated to her ancestral homelands in Chiloquin to raise her three children. She attained her Master of Fine Arts in Painting and Printmaking at Yale School of Art in 2018. Her work has been shown internationally, including recently with the Half Gallery, New York, New York; Vancouver Art Gallery, Vancouver, Canada; Nino Mier Gallery, Los Angeles, California; Portland Art Museum, Portland, Oregon; Gagosian, New York, New York; Seattle Art Museum, Seattle, Washington; Almine Rech Gallery, Paris, France; and SculptureCenter, New York, New York; and locally in the 2019 Biennial, Disjecta Contemporary Art Center. She is the recipient of the 2020 Bonnie Bronson Award, a 2019 Pollock-Krasner Foundation Grant, and the 2018 Betty Bowen Award (Seattle Art Museum), among other honors.
“Natalie works in a tradition of West Coast/California Assemblage, reminiscent of the 1970s Los Angeles Funk based free Assemblage,” says Essence Harden, an independent curator. “Through her chosen objects, attributed to indigenous identity, Natalie reassesses indigeneity as a space outside of bounded thinking.”