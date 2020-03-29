Chiloquin is no different from other cities across Oregon figuring out how to cope with limitations on business and new social practices to protect the community from the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite so many things across the community being closed, canceled or reduced, Mayor Julie Bettles said she sees a common understanding amongst the people of Chiloquin of the importance to take care of each other, especially when it comes to more vulnerable elderly people.
Three of the city’s four restaurants are doing take out or curbside delivery, while one restaurant has closed its doors.
Initially, Bettles said many local businesses saw a slight influx of people stocking up on things they would need to stay home. Now though, she’s seen business slow back down as there are fewer people passing through and less traffic from travelers off the highway.
Still, she said she thinks businesses have done a great job at keeping shelves stocked up so that people can get the cleaning supplies and other groceries they need.
In addition to things like the community center and the hair salon closing, community groups like the Chiloquilters and yoga at the community center have also had to stop meeting.
While the social impact can be tough, Bettles said, “the spirit of Chiloquin is more important as far as looking out for people and the health of the community.”
Bettles said she and the city council have been brainstorming ways to give businesses breaks from expenses like utility bills, and are considering providing incentives like coupons for those who pay their utility bills.
She said she’s seen a “shared support system” as Chiloquin city leadership has continued to communicate with the Klamath County Commissioners and the League of Oregon Cities. In staying in contact with other entities, Bettles can assess the challenges other places are facing and can collaborate on solutions that will help her city, too.
One of the gaps in the solutions Bettles and other leaders are looking to address is aid for homeless people. She said they’re working on ideas to help those people stay safe too, including a potential stipend for hotels that allow homeless people to stay there.
Bettles said she continues to identify gaps and discuss the community’s needs. It’s not business as usual, she said, but it’s business in a different way.
One challenge she’s working on is transitioning children to online learning while schools are closed. The Klamath County libraries will continue to provide Wi-Fi that will reach into the parking lot, even though the library’s doors are closed.
While the Wi-Fi is a helpful resource, Bettles said some in her community don’t have the technology, like a tablet or computer, to access the school work or the Wi-Fi in the first place.
Bettles noted a priority of hers with those who work for the city has been checking in with individuals about the challenges each person is facing, whether it be finding childcare while kids are home from school, making ends meet while hours are reduced or trying to provide services from home. In the city recorder’s office in Chiloquin, Bettles said they put plexiglass at the desk to reduce the contact between people and the employees.
Bettles expressed that she’s also grateful in this time for the support of the Klamath Tribes and feels the city has a good relationship with the tribe that will create an opportunity for the entities to collaborate over their shared goals.