About 50 kids in the Klamath County Early Childhood Intervention program got to take a break from their regular classes Thursday to enjoy the annual hayride party at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. It’s a tradition that Klamath County EI/ECSE (Early Intervention and Early Special Education) has been upholding for over 20 years, and intake coordinator and screener Shelly Young says she looks forward to it every year. “It has jump started the Christmas spirit,” Young said. “It’s a special time of year.” The children in attendance at the hayride party are between the ages of 3 and 5, and they enjoyed Christmas arts and crafts, photos with Santa, a ride in a carriage pulled by horses provided by the Southern Oregon Horse and Carriage Club, as well as presents and treats provided by the Rotary Club of Klamath County. It was a festive scene, children spent time with their families, eagerly waving to everyone watching while riding in the carriages, placing sequins on craft paper Christmas trees, and excitingly or shyly telling Santa what they wanted for Christmas. Christmas music merrily played, and plenty of milk and cookies were provided for all to enjoy. Young said she is thankful for the contributions from the fairgrounds, the Rotary and the Horse and Carriage Club. Because of the contributions, the event is free for the families in attendance. “We want to extend thanks to the community for supporting Early Childhood Intervention,” Young said. EI/ECSE is a federally funded program that provides emotional and educational support for children and families of children with developmental delays from birth to age 5. EI/ECSE provides free screenings for children under 5, and the program is free for all children who are eligible.
