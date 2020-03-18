SALEM – Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced new social distancing orders on March 16 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which include canceling events and gatherings larger than 25 people, however this limit does not apply to child care facilities, which can remain open at this time, according to a news release.
“Child care workers are essential to our workforce,” said Early Learning System Director Miriam Calderon. “I am thankful for the providers who continue to serve families during this uncertain time. Your work is just as important as doctors, nurses and other caregivers on the front lines.”
The Early Learning Division (ELD) is encouraging providers to take care of their own health during this time, especially if they believe they are at high-risk due to age or medical condition. The ELD is also working with providers to give them more flexibility to operate during this public health emergency and to understand what supplies and other supports are needed to stay open. Providers who decide to close should call 211 and/or their licensing specialist to notify them of closure.