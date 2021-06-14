City manager Nathan Cherpeski thinks the point of local government is to be taken for granted.
“I tell my staff here, and I’ll tell my staff in the next place, that our job really is to work ourselves into anonymity,” he said.
Since 2013, Cherpeski has managed Klamath Falls city government, doing his best to improve its image, clean up area lakes, and generally remain in the background while providing essential services the community needs.
Now, eight years later, Cherpeski is leaving Oregon and returning to Utah where he will manage the city of Herriman. Cherpeski announced last month that he will be leaving his post in Klamath Falls. His last day will be June 25.
Cherpeski began his career in city management in Utah, after attending graduate school at Brigham Young University in Provo, where he earned a master’s degree in public policy. But it wasn’t a career path that looked obvious at the time.
“When I was in grad school, city management was the last thing I wanted to do,” he said.
His interests were originally focused on water policy, but after drifting into a management internship with the city of South Jordan, Utah, he realized “being a city manager was a fun job,” he said.
In an exit interview with the Herald and News, Cherpeski talked about some of the things he accomplished during his time in Klamath Falls, as well as things he wishes he could have buttoned up before departing.
“The water issues are going to be a challenge, and there is not a whole lot the city can do with that,” he said. “But as a community, trying to get a resolution that is fair to all sides, that is not only fair but is consistent and people can plan on, I think that is a key piece.”
For Cherpeski, solving the water crisis will involve striking a balance between the agriculture community and the tribes.
“If we can help the fish be healthy then we can have a discussion about the water without having to discuss the fish. We can fix one problem then we can discuss the other problems,” Cherpeski said.
Cherpeski said as city manager, he explored new technologies designed to improve water quality in local lakes as a means of helping fish while simultaneously creating a safe, inviting place for people to recreate.
The technology was developed by SIS.bio, he said, an American-Australian biotechnology company.
Cherpeski said giving people clean water to recreate on and improving the health of marine life was one of his longterm goals, adding that he hopes to one day see paddle boarders out on Lake Ewauna and Upper Klamath Lake.
”If we had a usable lake, that would be valuable for the community,” he said.
Chepeski also thinks housing is a longterm hurdle facing Klamath Falls, adding that whoever takes over his role as city manager will have to work to expand the city’s dated housing stock.
Cherpeski said that it has been nearly a decade since the city has built any new market rate apartments, but that some are currently in the works.
Right now, Cherpeski said, an in-fill development project is underway, aimed at adding downtown housing to draw more young professionals to the city.
The development, known as Balsiger Block, will include a new hotel, retail space and apartments.
The structure that was in the lot before, the Balsiger Ford building, was demolished after sitting vacant for years.
Construction on the project is expected to wrap up by the end of 2021.
“Some of those are just challenging projects that just take a long time, and I think they are needed in the community. I’d love to be a part of those, but somebody else can take those ... it doesn’t have to be me,” Cherpeski said.
Cherpeski added that city council is working to secure a recruiter to help fill his post once he leaves, and that the next city manager will need a sharp understanding of finance, as well as a knack for managing personnel. He said that a good city manager is someone who went into the field to serve the community and add value to peoples’ lives.
“You have to want to make a difference, you have to recognize that the organization exists to provide services for its citizens, the citizens don’t exist to provide jobs for the organization,” Cherpeski added. “You keep that outward focus, hopefully they’ll get somebody who has that outward focus on ‘How do I help the community?’”