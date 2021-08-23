Armed with a knife and BB gun, a Klamath County man allegedly attacked his father in the woods near the 600 block of Chemult's Holiday Lane on Friday.
Sean Andrew Martinez-Lima, 22, was arrested on Sunday at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend in connection with the incident, jail records show. He was charged with assault second degree and two counts of unlawful use of weapon.
Throughout the assault, Martinez-Lima told his father that he was going to kill him and "had been planning it for months," a probable cause statement filed in Klamath County Circuit Court showed.
The victim had lacerations on both arms, his ear and suffered two "BB wounds/pellet wounds to his head." He was able to disarm Martinez-Lima and escape.
The victim told a responding Klamath County Sheriff's Office deputy "that he was getting tired in the fight and thought he was likely going to die when he stabbed Sean Martinez-Lima in the neck while trying to escape," the probable cause statement showed.
Martinez-Lima was lodged in the Klamath County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond and appeared in circuit court on Monday.