Need to find some time to chat with the jolly ol’ elf himself? Santa Claus will be available at these times and locations:

■ Friday, Dec. 13, 4 to 6 p.m., Coastal Farm & Ranch.

■ Friday, Dec. 13, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Supper with Santa, Children’s Museum of Klamath Falls, 711 E. Main St.

■ Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Klamath Honda, 2819 Washburn Way.

■ Saturday, Dec. 14, 1 to 3 p.m., Bowl with Santa, Epicenter, 3901 Brooke Drive.

■ Sunday, Dec. 15, 2 to 4 p.m., Coastal Farm & Ranch.

■ Saturday, Dec. 21, 9 to 11 a.m., Coastal Farm & Ranch.

