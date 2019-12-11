Need to find some time to chat with the jolly ol’ elf himself? Santa Claus will be available at these times and locations:
■ Friday, Dec. 13, 4 to 6 p.m., Coastal Farm & Ranch.
■ Friday, Dec. 13, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Supper with Santa, Children’s Museum of Klamath Falls, 711 E. Main St.
■ Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Klamath Honda, 2819 Washburn Way.
■ Saturday, Dec. 14, 1 to 3 p.m., Bowl with Santa, Epicenter, 3901 Brooke Drive.
■ Sunday, Dec. 15, 2 to 4 p.m., Coastal Farm & Ranch.
■ Saturday, Dec. 21, 9 to 11 a.m., Coastal Farm & Ranch.