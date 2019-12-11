Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Need to find some time to chat with the jolly ol’ elf himself? Santa Claus will be available at these times and locations:

n Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2 to 6 p.m., Santa brings his real reindeer to visit, Coastal Farm & Ranch, 1776 Avalon St. Complimentary hot cocoa and snacks will be served. Kids can also write letters to Santa Claus while they’re at the store and Coastal associates will make sure the letters are sent with the reindeer when they return to the North Pole.

n Friday, Dec. 13, 4 to 6 p.m., Coastal Farm & Ranch.

n Friday, Dec. 13, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Supper with Santa, Children’s Museum of Klamath Falls, 711 E. Main St.

n Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Klamath Honda, 2819 Washburn Way.

n Saturday, Dec. 14, 1 to 3 p.m., Bowl with Santa, Epicenter, 3901 Brooke Drive.

n Sunday, Dec. 15, 2 to 4 p.m., Coastal Farm & Ranch.

n Saturday, Dec. 21, 9 to 11 a.m., Coastal Farm & Ranch.

