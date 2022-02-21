Most criminal charges have been dropped against a Canadian man who pleaded guilty to a drunken crash that left two people dead near Tulelake last summer.
Harjot Singh, 23, is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in Siskiyou County, Calif., on one charge of DUI with injuries. He had initially been charged with felony vehicular manslaughter, multiple counts of DUI with injury and heightened charges due to his post-accident BAC of more than .15 — more than four times the legal limit for commercial truck drivers.
The charges stem from a fatal crash on June 28, 2021 near Tulelake that killed Ernest Landwehr, 54, and his Nancy Robles, 46.
According to police, the couple drove from their home in Yuma, Ariz., to Klamath Falls to see family. Because of wildfires and closed roads, they diverted to Highway 139 and had made it north of Tulelake, in Siskiyou County near the Oregon state line.
About 9:30 p.m., their vehicle collided with another, driven by a Klamath Falls woman who was estimated to be traveling at 80 mph. Witnesses left their cars and rushed to the crash site to care for the injured.
But about six minutes later, a tractor trailer smashed into the scene.
Witnesses estimated that, in the minutes before the second crash, the semi had been traveling about 85 mph. Many people who had been out of their cars at the time dove into the ditch to escape injury, according to police. Both Landwehr and Robles, who could not be removed from their vehicle after the prior crash, were pronounced dead at the scene.
According to court records, Singh was driving south on Highway 139 in a 2013 flatbed Volvo owned by a British Columbia company. An hour after the crash, his blood alcohol content was measured at .19. The legal limit for commercial truck drivers is .04. In addition, it is unclear if Singh had the necessary documentation to work in the United States.
Vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated is a felony punishable by up to ten years in prison, in addition to court fines and restitution to the victim’s family. For a defendant who has two or more prior DUI convictions, the prison sentence can be 15 years to life. Those charges have all been dropped.
The possible sentence for the lesser felony — DUI causing injury — ranges from three years in county jail to just five years of probation.