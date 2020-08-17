Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

ALTURAS, Calif. — The USDA Forest Service plans to gather 500 wild horses from the Devil’s Garden Plateau Wild Horse Territory again this fall to continue moving toward the appropriate management level prescribed by the 2013 Devil’s Garden Plateau Wild Horse Territory Management Plan.

A virtual public meeting to share information about the gather and accept comments on the use of motorized vehicles during gather operations is planned for Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. To best accommodate all interested participants, meeting connection information has been updated.

Those interested can now join this meeting through Microsoft Live Event at https://tinyurl.com/2020ModocMVWildHorse or by calling 888-844-9904 and entering Participant Code: 4764725#.

Participants can join the Live Event using the Microsoft Teams iOS or Android app on a mobile device or by using a personal computer running the current version of Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge or Apple Safari on Macbooks.

