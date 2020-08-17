ALTURAS, Calif. — The USDA Forest Service plans to gather 500 wild horses from the Devil’s Garden Plateau Wild Horse Territory again this fall to continue moving toward the appropriate management level prescribed by the 2013 Devil’s Garden Plateau Wild Horse Territory Management Plan.
A virtual public meeting to share information about the gather and accept comments on the use of motorized vehicles during gather operations is planned for Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. To best accommodate all interested participants, meeting connection information has been updated.
Those interested can now join this meeting through Microsoft Live Event at https://tinyurl.com/2020ModocMVWildHorse or by calling 888-844-9904 and entering Participant Code: 4764725#.
Participants can join the Live Event using the Microsoft Teams iOS or Android app on a mobile device or by using a personal computer running the current version of Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge or Apple Safari on Macbooks.