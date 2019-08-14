Klamath Falls City School Board members unanimously accepted a letter of resignation from former board chair Bill Jennings Monday night, opening up a spot in Zone 7 on the board.
Jennings resigned from the board after moving out of the district, which is in line with the board’s policies. He served on the board for 10 years.
Applicants for the open position can apply to be considered through Sept. 1, and a finalist is scheduled to be selected by Sept. 9.
City Schools Superintendent Paul Hillyer read the letter of resignation to the board in Jenning’s absence.
Board members expressed gratitude to Jennings for his service on the board, including Mike Moore.
“He will be missed,” said Mychal Amos, who was elected as chairman.
Longtime board member Lori Theros was elected as vice-chair of the board.
Incoming elected board members Dawn Albright and Carol Usher were sworn into office to begin their terms. Albright will represent the Mills area in Zone 4 and her term runs through 2023. Usher will serve Zone 1, representing the Roosevelt area, for a term that also runs through 2023.
For more information on applying for Zone 7 on the school board, contact the city school district at 541-883-4700 or go online at kfalls.k12.or.us.